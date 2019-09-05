× Denver sheriff’s deputy fired after federal drug indictment, relationship with ex-inmate

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department deputy who has been indicted by the federal government on drug charges has been fired.

Sylvia Montoya was pulled over in March by the Denver Police Department with convicted felon Timothy Spikes in the vehicle with her.

Spikes had served time in the Denver County Jail where Montoya worked but she never told the department she was having an affair with him.

The city paid Montoya nearly $10,000 while she was on investigative leave, finally putting her on unpaid leave when she was indicted by the U.S. Attorney in May.

She was fired two weeks ago.