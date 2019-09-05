× CRUSH WALLS mural festival helps transform Denver’s RiNo district

DENVER — CRUSH WALLS is Denver’s foremost urban art festival. September 3-9, 2018 in the RiNo Art District.

DENVER — The CRUSH WALLS urban art festival is currently underway in Denver’s River North (RiNo) district and it’s bringing a lot of attention and money to the area.

“It’s pretty amazing how it’s transformed!” explained Tracy Wiel, President of the RiNo Art District.

Now in its 10th year, CRUSH WALLS brings more than 100 artists to Denver to create unique murals in RiNo. Most of the artists (80%) are local.

“It’s really cool how the murals can really produce a sort of energy,” Wiel said.

The murals are painted on the sides of businesses such as restaurants, bars and boutiques. Last year, more than 100,000 people visited the festival during CRUSH week.

“We’ve tracked over the year that we have about 1.4 million visitors that come and actually go through the alleys and visit the murals throughout the year,” Wiel said.

Business owners absolutely love it, given the effects the festival has on the economy.

“A lot of the restaurants chip in to help pay the artists,” Wiel added.

CRUSH WALLS continues through September 8.