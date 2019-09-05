Cooler with rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hot temperatures of the last few days will finally be replaced with more seasonal 80s. So, expect highs on Friday and through the weekend to reach the low 80s each afternoon. We will also have showers & a few thunderstorms each day as well. The rain is exactly what we need and some areas could pick up more than a 1/2" by the end of the weekend.

Our forecast for next week is looking dry for Denver and most of the Front Range. There will be spotty showers mainly in the mountains. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s in the metro through midweek before refreshing 70s show up at the end of the week.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

