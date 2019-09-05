Colorado Parks and Wildlife warning: bears are about to be even more active

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a warning for people in Colorado: get ready to see even more bears.

The animals are entering hyperphagia right now, when they can spend up to 20 hours every day eating as they get ready to hibernate.

During this time, some bears can eat up to 20,000 calories per day.

"Bears are going to be out on the landscape and that's natural," said CPW's Jason Clay. "They're all around us. They share the same habitat. We just don't want them in our neighborhoods... raiding your trashcans, bird feeders and the freezer in your garage."

Bears in Colorado have already had a lot of encounters with humans.

So far this year, Parks and Wildlife has received more than 3,800 reports about bears.

In many cases, bears are attracted to homes and businesses that are not properly bear-proof.

Here are some tips from Parks and Wildlife: