× Bomb threat forces evacuation of Lakewood DMV office

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Division of Motor Vehicles building was evacuated Thursday morning because of a bomb threat, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police and fire crews responded about 8:15 a.m. to the building at 1818 Pierce St.

The building was evacuated as a precaution as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb-sniffing dogs were brought to the scene.

The Colorado Department of Revenue said the building will be closed for the rest of the day. Employees can get their vehicles from the parking lot but cannot enter the building.

Police asked that people avoid the area.