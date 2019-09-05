Bennet education plan promises free preschool, other reforms

Posted 3:26 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:27PM, September 5, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. for Colorado Michael Bennet speaks at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on August 21, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. Candidates had 10 minutes each to address union members during the convention. The 2020 Democratic presidential Iowa caucuses will take place on Monday, February 3, 2020. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

DENVER — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado is vowing to implement free preschool and community college if he becomes president.

Bennet is in a crowded field competing for the Democratic presidential nomination. He was superintendent of Denver Public Schools before entering the Senate. On Thursday he released a sweeping education plan from preschool to college.

Besides free, universal preschool and free community college, Bennet says he wants to eventually have debt-free public colleges. In K-12 schools, Bennet wants to increase federal spending to reduce local education disparities that lead to wealthy areas getting more school dollars than poorer ones.

Bennet says he’d fund the plan by repealing President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

