Bags of Fun

You have the chance to deliver joy and laughter to kids who are sick and in need of a pick me up with Bags of Fun. Help the cause at this year`s Bring Out the Bags Event.  It`s happening on Saturday, September 28th at Empower Field at Mile High. There will be fun games and activates as well as a silent auction. For tickets and more information just head to BagsofFun.org  you can also call them at 720-476-3022.

