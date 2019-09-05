Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have the chance to deliver joy and laughter to kids who are sick and in need of a pick me up with Bags of Fun. Help the cause at this year`s Bring Out the Bags Event. It`s happening on Saturday, September 28th at Empower Field at Mile High. There will be fun games and activates as well as a silent auction. For tickets and more information just head to BagsofFun.org you can also call them at 720-476-3022.