× 5 injured after wrong-way, high-speed driver flips vehicle at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Five passengers were injured after a wrong-way, high-speed driver crashed and flipped a vehicle near the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday.

Park officials said the driver was going the wrong way at a high rate of speed in front of at the Alpine Visitor Center.

The driver hit a stopped vehicle, which was pushed onto the sidewalk in front of the center. No pedestrians and the two people in the vehicle were injured.

The driver then went out the inbound entrance lane of the center, almost hit a park volunteer and drove over rocks in a small island separating the center from Trail Ridge Road.

The driver then crossed Trail Ridge Road and flipped onto the tundra near Ute Trail, stopping on its tires about 75 feet off the road.

Five of the eight people in the vehicle, including two children, were taken to Estes Park Health. Three of them suffered serious injuries. Officials said the children were not properly restrained.

The names, ages and gender of the driver and passengers were not released. The crash is under investigation.