Video shows illegal fireworks display atop Mount Evans; Forest Service investigating

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Forest Service is investigating an incident involving the illegal use of fireworks atop Mount Evans.

According to the Forest Service, the incident occurred after midnight on Monday.

“The incident occurred during an unsanctioned ‘cruise’ organized on social media by an anonymous group calling itself ‘Nationwide Productions’,” the Forest Service said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Video posted to Instagram appears to show many large fireworks exploding at the summit of the 14,265-foot peak.

Nationwide Productions allegedly posted the video. It has since been deleted.

The Forest Service says more than 140 people hiked to the summit after driving to the top of the road the night before it closed for the season.

Evidence of the fireworks display was recovered by Forest Service staff on Tuesday.

“Fireworks are always illegal on the National Forest; and Clear Creek County is under fire restrictions due to extremely dry conditions and high temperatures. Any uncontrolled spark can cause a wildfire,” the Forest Service statement said, adding that wildfires can be especially harmful to fragile ecosystems in high-alpine areas like Mount Evans.

Anyone with information about the “cruise” or fireworks display is asked to contact Forest Service Law Enforcement: 303-275-5266.

The road to the top of Mount Evans is the highest paved road in North America. The mountain can be seen from across the Denver area. The Forest Service manages the recreation area alongside Denver Mountain Parks, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County.