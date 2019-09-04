× Box truck fire shuts down both directions of I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A vehicle fire shut down both directions of Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel Wednesday evening.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the interstate is closed between exit 205 and mile marker 215.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says a box truck hauling paper products caught fire in the eastbound lanes of the tunnel near the Summit County side.

The fire is out. However, all traffic will be held until the situation is “stabilized,” according to CSP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.