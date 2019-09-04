Heat stays Thursday before weekend rain, cool-down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few scattered showers and storms across the Front Range and foothills during the Wednesday evening drive.

Storms that do develop are expected to be weak with gusty wind being the main threat.

Skies will clear overnight with dry conditions to start off Thursday.

Thursday will be another hot day with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. The heat will help fuel scattered afternoon storms.

Similar to Wednesday, not everyone will see rainfall because of the hit-and-miss nature of the storms. They are not expected to turn severe.

Wetter conditions move in on Friday and through the weekend, bringing much-needed relief to the high fire danger in Colorado.

Storm chances will be highest on Friday but will still be scattered on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Increased rain chances will cool temperatures into the low 80s through the weekend.

Next week looks drier with seasonal temperatures.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.