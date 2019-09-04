Spinney Mountain, nearby parks closed Tuesday night due to hail, flash flooding

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Spinney Mountain State Park was closed Tuesday due to flooding caused by severe thunderstorms, and it remained closed Wednesday.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the storms resulted in 16 inches of hail, flash flooding and severe road damage.

Damage to the Spinney Mountain Access Road from the major storm last night that dumped 16 inches of hail and caused flash flooding. Spinney Mountain State Park remains closed. pic.twitter.com/sdU3XK3AyO — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 4, 2019

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearby Eleven Mile State Park, which was also closed following the storm, was reopened, as was Dream Stream, but Spinney remained closed. Officials warned on social media that visitors to the parks should expect road damage and debris.