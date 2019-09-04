Man dies after jumping from Royal Gorge Bridge, officials say

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A man died Wednesday afternoon after jumping from the Royal Gorge Bridge, officials say.

Reports of a man jumping from the bridge came in around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office,

Surveillance footage and witnesses confirmed the reports, according to the release, and rafters on the Arkansas River reported seeing human remains in the river a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, the following are some resources that may help:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386): A 24/7 resource for LGBT youth struggling with a crisis or suicidal thoughts. The line is staffed by trained counselors.