Photography Tips from a National Geographic Photographer

In a couple of weeks the leaves will be on display and you'll want to know how to capture those fall foliage. Jad Davenport, award-winning journalist and photographer for National Geographic will be hosting an experiential photography workshop in the peal of fall in the mountains.

He will show you tips on how to capture the perfect pictures on a smartphone or a professional camera, Jad will tailor this experience in the beautiful scenery at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Avon, Colorado.

It's not too late to sign up for his workshop.

What: National Geographic Photography Workshop Weekend

When (day and time): September 20-22, 2019

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Avon, Colorado

Cost: Starts at $519 and includes the following:

Guests can select one or two night luxury accommodations.

The experience includes two evening receptions, one breakfast, morning hike to photograph landscapes, tips on how to tell stories through your photos, private portfolio reviews with Jad and an evening workshop on blue hour photography, astro-photography and light-painting.

Space is limited.