Overland High School briefly evacuated for unknown odor

AURORA, Colo. — Overland High School in Aurora was evacuated for a short time Wednesday morning because of a strange odor, the Cherry Creek School District said.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the school at 12400 E. Jewell Ave. just after 11 a.m.

More than a dozen people complained about feeling ill, but no one was taken to a hospital and there were no serious illnesses, officials said.

Fire officials described the odor as a chemical irritant and crews ventilated a building.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the building was determined to be safe, and students and staff were returning inside.

Officials did not say what the cause of the odor was.