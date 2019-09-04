× Off-duty Aurora police officer arrested for suspicion of DUI in Castle Rock, according to affidavit

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo– An off-duty officer from the Aurora Police Department was arrested for careless driving, failing to report an accident and suspicion of driving under the influence in Castle Rock on August 27, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31/Channel 2 News.

Joshua Teeples, 31, was arrested on August 27 around 4:34 p.m. after the report of a hit and run crash near Plum Creek Parkway and Interstate 25, according to the affidavit.

The probable cause statement from Castle Rock police states that a person reported to officers that the vehicle involved in the crash was a silver SUV driving westbound on Plum Creek Parkway. Officers were able to get to the location of the vehicle and noticed the license plate, which matched the description.

Officers ran the plate and learned it was registered to an owner who lived in Castle Rock, as stated in the affidavit.

According to the probable cause statement, officers drove to the Castle Rock home and found the vehicle parked in the garage.

Officers say they noticed the smell of alcohol on Teeples and say his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, according to the probable cause statement.

Teeples refused to complete a voluntary roadside maneuvers test, according to the affidavit. He also refused to take a chemical test, stated police.

He was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Teeples requested to speak with his watch commander at the Aurora Police Department several times during the drive to the Douglas County. It’s department policy to not allow phone calls to people in custody, all according to the probable cause statement in the affidavit.

According to the officer who drove Teeples to the Douglas County Jail, Teeples asked the officer about his bond and if he would bond him out of jail. The officer stated that he refused to bond Teeples out of jail.

Teeples was booked into the Douglas County Jail on careless driving, failing to notify the authorities/remain at accident scene and suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Aurora Police Department gave FOX31/Channel 2 News this statement on Wednesday morning:

“Joshua Teeples has been employed as an officer with the Aurora Police Department for two years. Upon notice of his arrest he was placed on Restricted Duty, and is serving in a non-enforcement capacity at this time. “

The details of the arrest need to be provided by the arresting agency or prosecuting office as we are not the custodian of the criminal justice records.

Teeples is expected to appear in court in October.