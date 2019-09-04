Lawyer says Kroger, Walmart ‘no open carry’ rules are legal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Two big-box retailers, Kroger and Walmart, are now asking their customers not to openly carry weapons.

“Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers," a Kroger spokesperson said.

“I’m not upset about it, but I also think that we have rights and I’m just afraid of what the next steps are going to be and who’s going to be taking away our rights in the future," one shopper said.

Another shopper said, “It’s un-American. That’s how I feel about it. It makes you less secure.”

Kroger's new policy does not violate Colorado law.

"A private property owner does have the right to place whatever restrictions on property they wish," longtime lawyer Robert Wareham said.

Kroger also said, “We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”

Walmart is also announced it will stop selling handgun ammunition and short-barrel rifle ammunition after its current supply is sold.