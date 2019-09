Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason Ganahl with GQue shows us how you can be your own pitmaster in your own backyard.

Here's how you can make Jason's Beer Brats and Grilled Lemonade.

1 onion

1 green pepper

1 tbs butter

2 oz oil

saute for 5 minutes

add 2 beers

Add brown sugar & Apple Cider Vinegar (optional)

add brats

Sear to order for color texture and flavor

Build bun wil peppers, onions, brat and spicy mustard