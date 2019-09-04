× Generator stolen from Brighton mobile dog grooming business

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A small-business owner in Brighton is digging into her savings after thieves made off with her generator in the middle of the night.

Tiffany Kaminskas opened Shawn’s Spaw a year and a half ago, delivering on-the-go dog grooming to people across Adams County.

The trailer is powered by a large generator, which she had been keeping in the back of her pickup truck.

Monday morning, someone managed to steal the generator out of the truck. It weighs more than 100 pounds.

“I was really mad at first,” Kaminskas said. “Then it was just shock and awe, like, what do I do?”

“Without it, there’s no power. There’s no lights, there’s no dryers, there’s no bath, it’s just a trailer,” she added.

Kaminskas had to buy a new generator with savings she was hoping to use to fix hail damage on the trailer.

“That $600 can go a really long way somewhere else,” she said. “You try to save up to do all this repair to grow your business, and then it just gets taken from you.”

Kaminskas posted about the news on her Facebook page, where she says support from her customers has been overwhelming.

“I meet the most amazing dogs, and amazing people,” she said. “So that was awesome to have that light at the end of the tunnel.”

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Brighton police.