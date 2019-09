Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Taco Truck is a new truck around town! This up-and-coming food truck has been serving fusion-style tacos to the surrounding Denver area starting in Early 2019! Brought to you by the experienced chef Joe Pavlushik, you can expect tacos with familiar flavors, and don’t forget to get the seasoned fries!

We would like to thank Truckster for helping us find Denver Taco Truck.