Eastbound I-70 through Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel to close Thursday night

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel will close overnight Thursday into Friday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Officials will be completing testing of the fixed fire suppression system in the tunnel. The first round of testing happened in July and this week’s test will conclude the process.

The testing helps ensure the system is working in case there is a fire in the tunnel.

The interstate will be closed at Exit 205 in Silverthorne from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be detoured over Loveland Pass where drivers can get back onto the interstate near Loveland Ski Area.