Countdown to snowmaking in Colorado

DENVER-- The countdown is on to snowmaking for the 2019-2020 ski season.

Last year, Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first resort to open in Colorado. It opened on October 13.

This year, Vail Mountain says it will beef-up its snowmaking operations with a goal of opening by November 15th.

Loveland Ski Area is 25 days away from snowmaking. It typically opens in late October or early November.

Here's a look at the opening days at Loveland Ski Area over the last five years:

  • 2018- 10/20
  • 2017- 10/20
  • 2016- 11/10
  • 2015- 10/29
  • 2014- 11/1
