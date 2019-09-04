Countdown to snowmaking in Colorado

DENVER-- The countdown is on to snowmaking for the 2019-2020 ski season.
Last year, Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first resort to open in Colorado. It opened on October 13.
This year, Vail Mountain says it will beef-up its snowmaking operations with a goal of opening by November 15th.
Loveland Ski Area is 25 days away from snowmaking. It typically opens in late October or early November.
Here's a look at the opening days at Loveland Ski Area over the last five years:
- 2018- 10/20
- 2017- 10/20
- 2016- 11/10
- 2015- 10/29
- 2014- 11/1