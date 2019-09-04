× Climbers rescued from Bastille at Eldorado Canyon State Park after rappelling rope gets lodged in rocks

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.– A man and woman had to be rescued from the Bastille in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Tuesday night after the end of their rappelling rope became lodged in rocks.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in for two stuck climbers around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The two people, in their thirties, started to rappel down the mountain after completing their route. When they got to about 100 feet from the roadway, they realized the end of their rope was lodged in the rocks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue group arrived on scene to help the stranded climbers down. It took the crew about 90 minutes to complete the rescue.

No injuries were reported.