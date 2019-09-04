CDOT encourages pedestrians to make eye contact for their safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — People wearing giant eyeball heads were in Denver Wednesday raising awareness for pedestrian safety.

The Colorado Department of Transportation organized the campaign, to encourage people to be aware as they use crosswalks.

"We want pedestrians to make eye contact with drivers before they step into a crosswalk even if they have the walk signal," said Sam Cole, a spokesperson from CDOT.

Volunteers in bright green T-shirts with wearing an eyeball on their head were walking across intersections Wednesday making eye contact with vehicles, which could be perceived as being a little silly, but Cole said the message they had for other pedestrians was serious.

”Last year 90 pedestrians were killed in crashes with a vehicle," he said.

Making eye contact, Cole said, could help save lives.

“Try to wave, try to make eye contact, try to nod, make sure that driver sees you before you enter the intersection," he said.

For drivers and pedestrians, decreasing cell phone use can also help ensure pedestrians' safety.

“Everybody is on their cell phones these days but the last place you should be on a cell phone is on the roadway whether you’re a pedestrian or a driver," Cole said.