× Broomfield police issue shelter-in-place order due to ‘dangerous suspect’

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield police have asked some people to shelter in place due to a dangerous suspect in the area.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Broomfield Police Department asked people near Hazel Way and East Midway Boulevard to stay indoors. Those who are outdoors were asked to go inside and remain there until further notice.

“Do not go outside and do not evacuate the area. Close and lock all doors and windows,” BPD said in a “code red” alert sent to people in the area.

Police also asked people to close their blinds, stay away from windows and move to the basement if possible.

“Do not let anyone into your home or business and call 911 if there is somebody on your property you do not know,” the alert stated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.