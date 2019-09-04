Brick of cocaine washes up on Florida beach during Hurricane Dorian

September 4, 2019

(Photo: Melbourne Police Department)

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A package containing a kilogram of cocaine washed ashore near Florida’s Paradise Beach Park just as Hurricane Dorian began impacting the state’s east coast on Tuesday, local officials said.

A beachgoer found the drugs, pointing out a “suspicious package” to a patrol officer monitoring the beach, Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall said.

The officer took the package into custody, and the contents were tested, confirming the cocaine.

The package isn’t the only recent ground score along Florida’s sands.

A beachgoer on Friday at Cocoa Beach, less than 20 miles away, found a duffel bag filled with 15 bricks, or kilograms, of cocaine, Cocoa Beach police Sgt. Manny Hernandez said.

Just one brick of cocaine can sell for upward of $30,000 on the street, he said.

