Body of missing Indiana girl found in shed behind home; stepmom accused of strangling her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAS CITY, Ind. -- The stepmother of a missing 10-year-old from Indiana is accused of strangling her to death after authorities spent four days searching for her.

Police arrested Amanda Carmack, Skylea Carmack’s stepmother, on Wednesday morning in connection with the girl's death.

She faces preliminary charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The four-day search for Skylea ended about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police found her body in a shed behind her Gas City home. She was hidden inside a plastic trash bag.

Skylea’s father, Kevin Carmack, told WXIN that he left Skylea at home with Amanda and six other children when he went to work on Saturday.

Police say evidence shows Amanda Carmack strangled her between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Amanda Carmack called police to report her missing about 9 p.m.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to verify her cause of death.

Police say a "conglomerate of evidence" led them to arrest Amanda Carmack and they believe she is the only person involved in the death. They have no other suspects at this time.

The six other children who were in the home are now with Child Protective Services.

"There's no rationale" for killing a 10-year-old girl, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said. "That's just cowardice."