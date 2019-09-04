Big spiders, including Black Widow, show up at Golden woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darci Bianchi lives in Golden and says she loves her neighbors. Even the ones who have suddenly been showing up on her doorstep.

Over the past week-and-a-half, Bianchi has noticed three big spiders, including a Black Widow, near her front door.

“The first one, I was coming out of the door,” she says. “And it was coming straight at me. It’s hard not to freak out a little.”

"This morning - the black widow bummed me out - and that's the first one i got goosebumps...oh no - I can't have you in my house." shared Bianchi.

She used a shot glass to move the wolf spiders to a safer location.

Bianchi had to step up the size, using a wine glass to move the Black Widow to an area with more room to roam.

A local pest control company acknowledges it has seen an increase in spider-related calls. Rain and two 100-degree days are considered the perfect recipe, they add.

Bianchi says she wonders if Halloween is coming early this year.

"I do enjoy them because they kill a lot of the bad bugs we don't want. I enjoy freaking everybody out." Bianchi stated.