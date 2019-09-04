Bicyclist killed in Aurora hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver

AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department is searching for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist Wednesday morning near 1800 South Buckley Road.



Aurora Police and Fire Dispatch found a man dead in the road around 3 a.m. and determined it was a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle.

The driver involved in the crash was not on scene and did not report the crash. As of Wednesday morning, police did not release a description of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

Aurora police say this is the 19th traffic-related death in the city this year.

If you have any information about this crash, please call Aurora police.