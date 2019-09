Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big congrats to Deputy Mateo Montoya-Collis and Deputy Lewis Litwiler with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office who traveled overseas to compete in the 2019 World Police and Fire Games in China.

Deputy Bill Litwiler took second place in the Toughest Competitor Competition. He says he had a great time representing the USA, Colorado and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in his 5th World Games.