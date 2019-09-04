90s return for a couple days then two cold fronts arrive for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 90s return today and Thursday across the Front Range.

I'm forecasting sunshine early today with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. High 90 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Highs on Thursday reach 92 with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Two cold fronts are lined-up Friday-Saturday. It means cooler temps in the 80s and a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. The Mountains will also see higher chances of afternoon t-storms.

Sunday is similar with morning sun and a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs around 81.

Drier Monday-Tuesday. 80s most of the week.

