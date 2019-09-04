12-story apartment complex proposed north of Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Posted 10:06 am, September 4, 2019, by

A developer wants to build a 12-story apartment complex on the parking lot at 550 W. 19th Ave., just north of where the Broncos play. (Photo: homas Gounley/BusinessDen)

DENVER — A developer wants to build a 12-story apartment complex just north of Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

An executive with Opus Development Co., part of Minneapolis-based real estate firm The Opus Group, submitted a site-development plan to the city last week, proposing the 277-unit complex at 550 W. 19th Ave.

The 1.65-acre site, currently a gravel parking lot, is just south of apartment building Turntable Studios. It is already zoned for 12 stories.

The executive who submitted the plans, Joe Swensson, did not respond to a Tuesday request for comment.

The property is currently owned by 19th and Clay LLC, an entity affiliated with Denver-based Nichols Partnership. Records show Nichols paid $9 million in October 2014 for the lot and the Turntable Studios building, which at the time was a hotel. The firm then converted the hotel into micro units and sold that project in May 2017 for $31 million.

Read more about this story on BusinessDen.com.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.746032 by -105.019133.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.