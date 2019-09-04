× 12-story apartment complex proposed north of Broncos Stadium at Mile High

DENVER — A developer wants to build a 12-story apartment complex just north of Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

An executive with Opus Development Co., part of Minneapolis-based real estate firm The Opus Group, submitted a site-development plan to the city last week, proposing the 277-unit complex at 550 W. 19th Ave.

The 1.65-acre site, currently a gravel parking lot, is just south of apartment building Turntable Studios. It is already zoned for 12 stories.

The executive who submitted the plans, Joe Swensson, did not respond to a Tuesday request for comment.

The property is currently owned by 19th and Clay LLC, an entity affiliated with Denver-based Nichols Partnership. Records show Nichols paid $9 million in October 2014 for the lot and the Turntable Studios building, which at the time was a hotel. The firm then converted the hotel into micro units and sold that project in May 2017 for $31 million.

Read more about this story on BusinessDen.com.