Ringleader in Jefferson County, Denver crime spree found guilty of 43 counts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.– A man accused in a crime spree that spanned from the metro Denver area to Jefferson County in December of 2017 until April 2018, has been found guilty of 43 counts.

A jury found Michael John Mancuso, 29, guilty of ID theft, violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, forgery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and ID theft, false information to a pawn broker and attempted theft.

According to a release from Jefferson and Gilpin counties District Attorney’s Office, Mancuso was one of eight people indicted in a crime ring in 2018.

He and members of the ring illegally obtained financial and personal information from people, then they would use that information to make purchases over the phone or in person and then sell the items to pawn shops or second-hand stores, according to the release.

There were 35 victims impacted by the crime spree. More than $38,000 was used in fraudulent transactions and $20,000 was blocked in attempts to use financial information.

Seven other people involved in the crime spree were indicted and convicted separately.

Mancuso is expected to be sentenced on September 30.