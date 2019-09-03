More Than PINK Walk – Sept. 29th – Komen Colorado

Posted 1:58 pm, September 3, 2019, by

We are less than a month away from the inaugural Susan G. Komen Colorado's inaugural "MORE THAN PINK" walk, Sunday, September 29th at Auraria Campus!  Dr. Mabel Mardones from Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers and Jill Fricker, the CEO of Komen Colorado, talk about their partnership for this incredible event, and share the advancements made in genetic testing and fighting  breast cancer.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.