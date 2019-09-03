More Than PINK Walk – Sept. 29th – Komen Colorado

We are less than a month away from the inaugural Susan G. Komen Colorado's inaugural "MORE THAN PINK" walk, Sunday, September 29th at Auraria Campus! Dr. Mabel Mardones from Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers and Jill Fricker, the CEO of Komen Colorado, talk about their partnership for this incredible event, and share the advancements made in genetic testing and fighting breast cancer.AlertMe
