× Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center escapee charged

GOLDEN, Colo. — The man accused of escaping from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden and stealing a vehicle in June has been formally charged, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Quinn Scaggs, who turned 18 while he was on escape status, has been charged as an adult with one count of felony escape and one count of felony aggravated motor vehicle theft.

On June 25, the Golden Police Department said Scaggs escaped the center after a window was removed from his room.

As officers searched the area, they found a bed sheet that appeared to have been used by Scaggs to get over a fence surrounding the center.

Police later received a call from a man saying his vehicle had been stolen from his home on 11th Street in Golden.

The vehicle was found less than 2 miles away in Lakewood a few hours later and police tied the theft to Scaggs.

Law enforcement had been searching for Scaggs since his escape. He was considered to be a violent offender.

Scaggs failed to appear for a court hearing in Jefferson County on July 1 after his escape and an arrest warrant was issued.

Scaggs was arrested on Aug. 26 in connection to two hotel robberies in Colorado Springs.

He remains in custody in El Paso County. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the escape and motor vehicle theft charges on Sept. 23.

Scaggs is not the first to escape the Lookout Mountain facility this year. In May, two male sex offenders with gang affiliations escaped and were caught a day later.

There have been a variety of issues at the center this year, including a riot, a death threat and an employee who was charged with possessing child pornography.