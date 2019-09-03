Local officers who survived life-threatening injuries team up to help officer wounded in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- On the third anniversary of a shooting that almost killed Douglas County Det. Dan Brite, he is teaming up with another officer who was critically injured in the line of duty to help other first responders.

John Adsit was protecting protesters in Denver when he was hit by an out-of-control driver on Dec. 3, 2014. He suffered life-threatening injuries, but he has made a remarkable recovery.

Adsit started a nonprofit called “Adsit Strong” to help other first responders who are injured on the job.

“We’re like brothers now, locked in like that," Adsit said.

“You’re part of a club you may not want to be a part of, but if you’re part of it, you might as well make the best of it," Brite said.

Both say the community support meant the world to them and helped them during their recoveries.

“In this community, there is a ton of support for first responders, and to see that gave me some internal energy to keep fighting," Brite said.

Now, the two are teaming up to give back. The Adsit Strong “Rise and Run 5k” race is back. And this year, it will benefit Pueblo police Officer Jonathan Bell, who was shot five times in April by a parole violator who pulled a gun on him.

Adsit said that Adsit's first child was born just nine weeks earlier.

Bell has a long road ahead of him. Adsit knows what it’s like. He has had 32 surgeries since he was run over five years ago. He started Adsit Strong to pay it forward by providing support to other first responders who are injured in the line of duty.

“I hope they feel the emotional support and the physical support and the support from the community and how many people really love them," Adsit said.

“To be able to provide support to them is an honor to me. To be able to help them get through the hard times, for them to understand there are people still here willing to support them long after the injury," Brite added.

The Adsit Strong Rise and Run 5k is Sunday, Sept. 15. It will be at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. If you are interested in running, walking, watching, or donating, visit the event's website.