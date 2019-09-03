List: Live streams from cameras in East Coast towns in Dorian’s path

Posted 9:00 pm, September 3, 2019, by

A view of the waves near the beach during the approach of Hurricane Dorian on September 1, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas. - Credit: LUCY WORBOYS/AFP/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After finally moving away from the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian is now brushing the Florida coast as it heads north.

Now a Category 2 storm, Dorian is expected to impact the coasts of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Below is a list of cameras with live streams available as the hurricane nears. They are listed from south to north:

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.