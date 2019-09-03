Juror speaks out against Arvada mother convicted of child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Adrienne Stone will return to family court later this week for a dependency and neglect hearing to address visitation between the seven youngest children and oldest son Nicholas, who was the key witness against his mother.

Stone was convicted of felony menacing, six counts of child abuse and violation of a protection order on July 10.

Last week, Stone was sentenced to five months of work release and four years probation

But six weeks after those convictions, the 38-year-old Arvada mother was still allowed to maintain custody of her seven youngest kids.

Stone will go on trial late this month for harassing one of her ex-mothers-in-law.

As part of her five months of work release, Stone spends nights in jail and her days getting drug and mental health treatment.

A juror felt the judge went too easy on Stone's sentencing.

"You know, it was hard to look at her and hope she didn't make eye contact with me because she, she was frightening," said the juror, who requested anonymity.

Stone threatened her oldest son Nicholas Maerz Jr. with a knife.

"While she still had the knife out, she actually told me that you know Social Services would already be involved and she was going to lose the kids so what it matters to her if she were to kill me and be in prison because either way she doesn't have the kids," Maerz said.

The juror lauded Maerz for speaking out about his mother.

"He’s a very wise young man. He gave up a lot to come forward," the juror said.

Despite Stone's conviction, it wasn't until Aug. 23, just days before her sentencing, that state social workers took away her kids.

The juror said Stone's punishment didn't fit the crime and adds the trial was so traumatic that she does not want to serve again.

"I stand by my verdict 100%, but I split up a family. And my spouse said, 'You didn't split them. She did'," the juror said.