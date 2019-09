Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 3, remains stationary as it continues to batter Grand Bahama Island

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas– Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill.

At midnight Tuesday, the ferocious storm’s center was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has barely budged from that position since Monday afternoon.

But its wind speeds lessened slightly to 120 mph (193 kph) with higher gusts. That was down from 130 mph (209 kph) Monday evening.

The hurricane is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move “dangerously close” to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Hurricane Dorian has caused more than 1,300 flights to be canceled within, as well as into and out of, the U.S.

The flight tracking site FlightAware says the unusually high amount of cancellations on Monday were due mostly to the ferocious storm. At least another 1,000 cancellations are expected Tuesday, with at least half due to the closure of the Orlando International Airport, scheduled for 2 a.m. The site says a total of 50 to 100 flights canceled a day would be typical.

“Widespread tropical storm force gusts, heavy rain and heavy storm surge are still in the forecast for the Florida coast for the next couple of days,” all of which can lead to power outages, flooding and other disasters, he said.

The state will continue feeling the storm’s effects Tuesday with expected heavy rains, the National Weather Service said.

“An additional rain band from #Dorian is moving inland to Palm Beach county,” the weather service said. “Gusty winds and heavy rain will occur, and if this rain falls over areas with pre-existing ponded water, localized flooding may develop.”

Rains capable of flooding regions of the southeast and lower mid-Atlantic US would continue through Friday, the weather serviceĀ said.