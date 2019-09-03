Hot temperatures return to Front Range on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few isolated showers and storms in the high country on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the Front Range will stay dry on Tuesday night.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s on Wednesday with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Storm chances will remain in the forecast for the next several days. Temperatures will cool to the 80s again by Friday and into the weekend as storm chances increase.

Next week looks drier with seasonal temperatures.

