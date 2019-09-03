Hallmark Denver radio station 850 KOA launches new, all-local format

Posted 6:54 pm, September 3, 2019, by and

DENVER -- FOX31 Denver is proud to join forces with the powerhouse iHeartRadio station 850 KOA, which is launching a new format that will have all-local content.

On the air since 1924, 850 KOA is known as the "blowtorch" due to its availability across the region.

“Because it’s a 50,000-watt tower signal that you hear everywhere," said Kyle Marshall, 850 KOA's marketing manager.

The new all-local format will contain 18 hours of live content. It will begin at 5 a.m. with April Zesbaugh and Marty Lenz for Colorado's Morning News.

Zesbaugh's and Lenz's show is followed by Dave Logan and Rick Lewis from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Logan and Lewis are then followed by Mandy Connell.

After Connell's show is "Big Al & JoJo," featuring JoJo Turnbeaugh and former Denver Broncos linebacker Alfred Williams. Their show will air between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

When asked about how the Broncos will perform this season, Williams responded positively.

"Super Bowl champs this year, undefeated," he said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.