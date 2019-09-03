Hallmark Denver radio station 850 KOA launches new, all-local format

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 Denver is proud to join forces with the powerhouse iHeartRadio station 850 KOA, which is launching a new format that will have all-local content.

On the air since 1924, 850 KOA is known as the "blowtorch" due to its availability across the region.

“Because it’s a 50,000-watt tower signal that you hear everywhere," said Kyle Marshall, 850 KOA's marketing manager.

The new all-local format will contain 18 hours of live content. It will begin at 5 a.m. with April Zesbaugh and Marty Lenz for Colorado's Morning News.

Zesbaugh's and Lenz's show is followed by Dave Logan and Rick Lewis from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Logan and Lewis are then followed by Mandy Connell.

After Connell's show is "Big Al & JoJo," featuring JoJo Turnbeaugh and former Denver Broncos linebacker Alfred Williams. Their show will air between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

When asked about how the Broncos will perform this season, Williams responded positively.

"Super Bowl champs this year, undefeated," he said.