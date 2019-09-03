× Frisco man pleads guilty to decade-long theft from metro district

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Frisco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to more than a decade of stealing money from a metro district.

Robert D. Polich, 66, pleaded guilty to theft and embezzlement of public property after he took between $300,000 and $600,000 from the Hamilton Creek Metro District between 1999 and 2014, according to a news release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The metro district hired Police, the release stated, in 1995 to perform billing, financial statements, financial management, budget preparation and supervision of the district’s operations.

He held the position until 2015, when he was terminated.

The theft of money from the district was discovered by the board members after he was arrest for another theft from a Summit County HOA in November 2014. He pleaded guilty in that case as well, and was ordered to pay back $160,000 to the HOA.

“Embezzlement of public money affects the public trust and coffers, taking funds away from the purposes they were intended for—the betterment of our community,” said Heidi McCollum, assistant district attorney. “Unfortunately embezzlement is not new to our mountain communities, but when taxpayer dollars are stolen, this office has an elevated duty to pursue justice. Stewards of any public monies must be heavily scrutinized.”

Polich’s sentencing has been set for Nov. 5. He could face up to to 12 years in prison.