Food truck stolen from Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- It's perhaps the last vehicle you'd expect a thief to target: a massive blue-and-black food truck, featuring phone numbers, logos and a slew of other identifiable features.

But early Monday morning, Michelle Aldrich says someone stole her food truck from the American Legion parking lot in Fort Collins.

"I just drove down Taft, and pulled up, and was like, 'Uh, where's the food truck?'" said Aldrich.

Aldrich has been running The Goodness Truck since she purchased it in 2016.

The truck is a Fort Collins favorite, frequently seen at weddings, outside breweries and at food truck rallies.

"It's not like a brick-and-mortar restaurant where you have the same menu all the time, the same people all the time. It's just different," Aldrich said.

Aldrich believes the truck was stolen between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday. She says the doors were locked, so someone would have had to crawl in through an opening in the roof. She isn't sure how they were able to start the truck, or where they took it.

"Who steals an entire food truck with the name and number and Facebook account on the side? Like, you can't really hide something that big," she said. "If you take it apart, it isn't going to be worth anything. There's a few items you can take off it to sell, but I don't think that would be worth stealing the whole truck."

Aldrich will need to cancel upcoming events if the truck isn't found soon.

"It's my business. I have to get it back, or I may lose my business over this," she said. "I put everything into it and I'd like to have it back."

The truck is quite recognizable, with "The Goodness" plastered on both sides, along with telephone numbers and a dark mountain landscape.

If you see it, call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-498-5100.