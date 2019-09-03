× Fifth graders can ski or snowboard for free in Colorado

DENVER–Do you have a fifth grader who wants to ski or snowboard or would like to learn to?

Colorado Ski Country USA has a program called the 5th Grade Passport. It gives every fifth grader a chance to ski or snowboard 3 days for free at 22 different resorts.

“When asked to associate an activity with Colorado, most people said “skiing”. However, many 10-year-old’s are more likely to see the mountains on television than to experience them first-hand. The Colorado ski industry is determined to remove the barriers to enjoyment of mountain recreation. Skiing should be a rite of passage for every child, and this program helps make that happen. The program also helps young people stay physically active during winter months.” according to CSCUSA.

All you need to register your child is a digital image of your child and a proof of grade document.

Here’s where you can register.

There’s also a discounted passport for sixth graders. You can learn more about that here.

The 5th Grade Passport isn’t just for kids in Colorado. The program is for all fifth grade students.