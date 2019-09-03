× DPD seeking man wanted for illegal sexual contact, indecent exposure on light rail, bus

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man accused of unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure.

On Tuesday, DPD released a bulletin through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers about the incidents.

The man allegedly committed the crimes between 4:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 21. They occurred on both the RTD Free MallRide shuttle and the light rail.

DPD did not say precisely where alleged crimes took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.