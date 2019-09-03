× Denver attorney to represent El Paso shooting suspect

DENVER — A well-known Denver attorney will defend the man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart last month.

David Lane confirmed Tuesday that he has been appointed by the federal court in El Paso to represent Patrick Crusius.

“The court asked me to protect Mr. Crusius’ rights under the Constitution of the United States of America, and I believe everyone is entitled to that, and I’m happy to do that,” Lane said.

Lane has represented clients in a number of high-profile cases.

According to the Associated Press, Crusius, 21, told detectives he was targeting Mexicans.

Authorities believe that shortly before the attack, Crusius posted a racist screed online that railed against an influx of Hispanics into the U.S. The document parrots some of President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric about immigration, but the writer said his views predate Trump’s rise and that any attempt to blame the president for his actions was “fake news.”