Alabama sheriff: 14-year-old killed 5 family members, later confessed

ELKMONT, Ala. — A teenager who called 911 about hearing gunshots has admitted to killing five members of his family, Alabama authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responding to the home in Elkmont early Tuesday morning found one adult and two minors dead at the scene.

Another adult and minor were hospitalized with critical injuries and later died.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s office said a 14-year-old confessed to the killings.

Sheriff Mike Blakely told WAFF that the victims were the teen’s father, stepmother and siblings. Authorities didn’t describe any possible motive.

Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said the teenager initially told a dispatcher that he was downstairs when he heard gunshots on the home’s upper floor.

The sheriff’s office said investigators recovered a handgun that had been tossed along a nearby roadside.

“It’s an absolutely terrible thing, and I can’t wrap my arms around it,” Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton told The News Courier.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, the school, the whole community. It’s just unimaginable.”

Young told WHNT that the 14-year-old attended Elkmont High School. The small town is northwest of Huntsville, near the Tennessee line.

“Please be in prayer for our school and community. We will have extra counselors at school today,” Elkmont High School tweeted.