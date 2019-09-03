16 degrees cooler today; Stronger cold front this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Labor Day, we hit an all-time September record high of 100 degrees. A cold front Tuesday will cut 16 degrees off that high. I'm forecasting 84 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Skies stay sunny to partly cloudy across the Front Range. The normal high right now in Denver is 83.

The Mountains could see a 10% afternoon t-storms with 70s and 80s.

90s return on Wednesday and Thursday across the Front Range with 10% chances of afternoon t-storms.

A stronger cold front hits Friday-Sunday with highs in the low 80s and 20% chances for afternoon t-storms.

This cold front will also increase the Mountain chances for afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. No snow yet.

