137-year-old former church sells in Lincoln Park, to be converted to office space

DENVER — First, it was a church. Then it was a school.

And now, after sitting empty for a couple years, the 137-year-old structure at 910-912 Galapago St. in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, originally known as Smith’s Chapel, is set to begin another era.

The building, which has an addition tacked on decades after it was first built, was purchased for $1.1 million at the end of July by Galapago Commercial LLC, according to county records.

That entity was formed by Denver photographer Matt Slaby, who said he plans to convert the building into office space, part of which would be used by his company Luceo.

Brokers Pete Foster and Greg Knott of Unique Properties represented the buyer, while Justin Brockman and Chris Student of Brockman Group represented the seller, nonprofit Denver Inner City Parish.

