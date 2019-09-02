Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Temperatures near 100° expected Monday

Watch the FORTitude 10K finish line on the ‘Smile Cam’

Posted 8:29 am, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, September 2, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Watch all the runners cross the finish line on the “smile cam” at the FORTitude 10K. Watch Channel 2’s live cam above, and tune in on TV to watch live reports on Channel 2 News.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is thrilled to again be the official television sponsor of the third annual FORTitude 10K, northern Colorado’s newest running tradition.

From the same people who bring you the historic BOLDERBoulder, the FORTitude 10K combines everything that makes running in Colorado great.

The course celebrates the great city of Fort Collins, taking participants on a scenic route that weaves through many classic Fort Collins neighborhoods while passing landmarks like City Park, downtown, and CSU campus and will finish up in the CSU stadium.

